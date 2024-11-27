West Windsor Christmas events

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. – Plans are all set for the West Windsor Community Christmas Celebrations on Dec. 7, 22, and Christmas Eve.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 7, there will be the much-anticipated Brownsville Community Church Christmas Bazaar with crafts, bake sale (9 a.m. – 2 p.m.), and luncheon (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.), at town hall. There will be live holiday music as well to enjoy while you shop.

Come down to the corner of Route 44 and Brownsville Hartland Road for the annual community tree lighting at 4 p.m. Before the trees are lit, there’s a very good chance that there will be a visit to town by Mr. and Mrs. Claus. And, you’ll usually find festive, light refreshments and a glowing fire pit to warm you inside and out when you get there.

The day will wrap up with a live Christmas Nativity, at 5:30 p.m., at the Brownsville Community Church pavilion, 66 Brownsville Hartland Road. Accompanying the live Nativity pageant, there will be live music, and possibly live animals, too.

On Sunday, Dec. 22, enjoy a special pre-Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and carols, which will include hymns, anthems, carols, solos, and special music at 9:30 a.m., at the Brownsville Community Church.

On Christmas Eve, at 7 p.m., there will be the beautiful Christmas Eve Candlelight Service. The Church will be adorned with poinsettias and the glow of candlelight for all to enjoy at this special service.

Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to usher in the Christmas season. All are welcome at these Brownsville, Vt., community holiday events.