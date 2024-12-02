Wassail Concert at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Please join Fletcher Memorial Library for a Wassail Concert with Gypsy Reel on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. We are excited to host live music in the library and welcome the season.

Graham and Camille Parker, and Claudine Languille have long provided fiddle, octave mandolin, and stirring vocals for Vermont’s favorite Celtic band, Gypsy Reel. Now they’ve teamed with singer-songwriter and storyteller Jon Clinch for this holiday concert. The band focuses on original songs, traditional material, and classic Americana. For this special wassail show, the quartet will bring a centuries-spanning range of festive music – modern Christmas favorites, wassail songs, familiar carols, traditional Celtic instrumentals, and a few surprises you won’t hear anywhere else. With deft guitar work, sweet fiddle, impeccable harmonies, and infectious rhythms, Gypsy Reel will break your heart while raising your spirits.

This program is free and open to the public. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt. If you have any questions regarding this event or other programming at the library, please call 802-228-8921 or visit www.fmlnews.org.