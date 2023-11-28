Visit Santa’s Workshop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Tour Santa’s Workshop, where each child gets a gift bag to fill up with special surprises like toys, a book, crafts, and treats. Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) will once again bring the magic of the holiday season alive for all ages at “Santa’s Workshop,” being held at their new event hall space located at 51 Jack and Jill Lane (previously known as KJ’s Place) in North Springfield, Vt., on Saturday, Dec. 9.

SAPCC will be transforming the space into a wintry wonderland where Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves invite you to come explore the workshop where the toys are made – and then take one home. There will be activities, giveaways, cookies, cocoa, a gift shop, and all kinds of fun surprises.

Santa’s Workshop will be open to the general public for entry from 10-11:30 a.m., and again from 2-3:30 p.m. Santa and his helpers will take a short lunch break from 12:30-1 p.m. When they open back up at 1 p.m., there will be a one-hour sensory-sensitive time for children who prefer less noise, lights, and crowds. The event will begin to shut down at 4 p.m. Please plan for around 45 minutes to experience Santa’s Workshop.

Tickets will be available at the door for children ages 2-12. Babies under 2 are free, and accompanying adults pay a small entry fee.

This event is a fundraiser for Springfield Area Parent Child Center, where building bridges of support for young children, families, and caregivers is priority. Last year, the organization reached over 12,000 individuals in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties with supports like childcare financial assistance, early intervention, community based child abuse prevention, parent education, playgroups, and welcome baby bags.

Santa’s Workshop is sponsored by Mascoma Bank, Springfield GMC, Indelible Inc., and Willow Farm Pet Services – all have contributed to making this event memorable and so much fun for all.

For more information about this event or any of SAPCC’s programs, visit www.sapcc-vt.org, follow the Springfield Area Parent Child Center Facebook page, call 802-886-5242, or send an email to sapcc@sapcc-vt.org.