LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) will once again be sponsoring their annual Tree of Remembrance fundraiser this holiday season.

This event provides the opportunity to remember loved ones through a donation to OVWC. All donations go directly to local charities, including scholarships for high school seniors.

The Tree of Remembrance will be lit in Veterans Park in Ludlow on Friday, Nov. 24. To participate in this fundraising effort, mail your check to Pat Archambault, 61 Andover Street, Ludlow, VT 05149. Include the name(s) of the loved ones you wish to be remembered.

Your tax deductible donation should be made payable to “Okemo Valley Women’s Club.” Once received, the name(s) of your loved ones will be published in the Vermont Journal.

While the Tree of Remembrance only remains lit until the end of February, the gift you donate will positively impact a local student’s life forever.