The Dance Factory delights with holiday favorite “The Nutcracker”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join Clara on her magical journey to the Kingdom of the Sweets in the Dance Factory’s 33rd annual “The Nutcracker” on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m., at Springfield High School in Springfield, Vt.

Ashley Hensel-Browning directs a cast of youth and adult dancers in the beloved holiday tradition that includes a lighted, growing tree, a whirling snowstorm, and dazzling, custom costumes. The family-friendly show is Vermont’s longest-running production of the classic story ballet.

The Dance Factory’s “The Nutcracker” is an inclusive event that has given hundreds of regional ballet students the invaluable experience of working their way up to soloist roles that most productions outsource to hired professionals. This year’s featured dancers include Springfield senior Sabyn Tennis as the Snow Queen, and Chester senior Niavh Gibney as the Sugar Plum Fairy. Clara will be performed by Gwendelyn Kelley of Weathersfield, with Samantha Cross as the Nutcracker Prince.

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” can be purchased at Tina’s Hallmark and Woodbury Florist in Springfield, and Sage Jewelry and Gifts in Chester, or online at www.dancefactorynutcracker24.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the Springfield High School Drama Club, adding to over $25,000 of “The Nutcracker” proceeds that have gone to support area arts programs.

To ensure “The Nutcracker” is accessible to the wider community, the full performance will be filmed and broadcast by SAPA TV. Additionally, selections from the show will be performed for students at Springfield’s Elm Hill and Union Street Schools, and Weathersfield School, and for residents at Springfield Health and Rehab.

Support for “The Nutcracker” has been generously provided by Amy Hill/Bean Group, Daire Gibney/Barrett & Valley Associates, Denise E. Photography, Erskine’s Grain and Garden, Getaway Mountain Campground, Halladay’s Flowers and Gifts, HB Energy Solutions, Preferred Building Systems, Springfield Food Co-op, and Willow Farm Pet Services.

The Dance Factory is celebrating 40 years of bringing quality, inclusive dance training to the community. For more information, please visit www.dancefactoryvt.com.