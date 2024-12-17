Starry, Starry Night in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Visit Chester, Vt., on Dec. 21, from 4-7 p.m., for Starry, Starry Night.

Follow the luminaries throughout town to over 20 participating businesses offering refreshments and special events.

Enjoy food and wine tastings. Browse, shop, and take part in special events, as well as offerings from artists and makers, from gifts and locally made products, to handcrafted jewelry, fine art, and decor.

Participating businesses include Barrett and Valley Real Estate; Collected, LTD; Community Art Garden; DaVallia Art and Interiors; Down to the Roots; DyakCraft/Linda Diak Quilts; Endless Creations Pottery Studio; Equipoise Occupational Therapy; Fischer Arts; Hugging Bear 4 Ever; The Inn Between and Which Way Tavern; Kit Kats Embroidery, Gifts, and Souvenirs; Matilda and Three Bears; Meditrina Wine Shop; Mercantile on Main Bakery Café; Rose Arbour Tea Room and Art Studio; Sage Jewelry and Gifts; Sharon’s on the Common and Chester Candy Company; Songbird Wellness; Smitty’s Chester Market; Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery; Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind; and Wisdom River Designs.

In addition, The Okemo Valley Holiday Express Train will be running from the Chester Depot. Enjoy this special holiday train and visit with Santa and his elves.