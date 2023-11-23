Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Save the date, mark your calendars, and join us for Springfield’s annual Downtown Holiday Program on Friday, Dec. 1.

Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community.

Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at Uplift Acrobatics, 39 Main Street, at 4 p.m. Kids also receive a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens donated by Knit Wits and Shirley Cooper.

Avant Vermont Dance will be performing the third installment of the “SEASONS” series, “Winter,” in the Woodbury Courtyard (in front of the movie theater) at 5 p.m.

Starting at 4 p.m., Claflin Family Food will be set up across from the tree lighting, at the entrance to Comtu Cascade Park, 5 Main Street, selling their yummy food until 6:30 p.m.

The Springfield Community Band will bring holiday cheer from 5:30-6 p.m.

And as always, the chamber has invited Santa to come to town for our community tree lighting ceremony in the Springfield Food Co-op lot at 6 Main Street. Santa will make his grand entrance at 6 p.m., and he will be on site in his special house until 8 p.m., to visit with all the children.

Thank you to John Landry and WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits for coming on site and broadcasting the event live.

We look forward to the gathering on Dec. 1, and we hope you can join us for this merry celebration.

Unable to attend? Drop off a letter to Santa in the mail slot in Santa’s House, 6 Main Street, or visit Santa at his house on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.