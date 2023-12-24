Springfield Lions hold successful tree sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Lions Club would like to thank everyone who came out and bought a Christmas tree from our annual Christmas tree sale. It was one of our best sales in recent years, selling all 85 trees.

Lions George Lauzon, Joe Wilson, Mike Martin, Pat Ankuda, Debbie Ankuda, Bruce Savery, Paul Arnold, Dennis Clancy (and son in law Jessie Price), Steve Osterlund, and Peter Andrews worked many hours transporting and setting up stands, setting up trees, selling, delivering, and cleaning up. Thank you, Lions!

Boy Scout Troop 252 Master Matt Burlew and his scouts Jacob, Cameron, Micah, and Nicholas were on site to lend a hand lugging trees. Way to go Scouts! Thank you for your help.

We cannot thank the community enough for coming out and supporting our tree sale. Special thanks to Randy and West Parker, whose donation in memory of past Lion Barbara Parker enabled us to give a tree to Springfield Supported Housing for a deserving local family.

The Springfield Lions Club wishes everyone a Happy Holiday and Happy New Year!