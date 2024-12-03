Springfield Lions Club brings holiday cheer while supporting local families

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Lions Club of Springfield is spreading holiday cheer this season with its annual Christmas tree sale, held in partnership with Community Bank of Springfield. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 2-7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (or until sold out), at Springfield Plaza.

This year, the initiative goes beyond holiday decorations – $15 from every tree sold will be donated to the Springfield Family Center Food Bank, with Springfield Community Bank generously matching contributions up to $750. Together, this effort aims to provide much-needed support to local families during the holiday season.

“Our Lions Club is dedicated to making a difference in our community, and this Christmas tree sale allows us to bring joy to homes while addressing food insecurity,” said Club President Joe Wilson. “We are thrilled to partner with Springfield Community Bank and hope to see many smiling faces at Springfield Plaza.”

All proceeds from the event will support the Springfield Family Center Food Bank, helping ensure that no family in Springfield goes hungry during the holidays.

For more information, contact Joe Wilson, club president, at vtlionjoe@gmail.com.