Springfield holiday display contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The holiday spirit lit up Springfield and North Springfield brighter than ever, as residents dazzled us all with creativity and festive cheer for the inaugural 2024 Holiday Light Contest. Project ACTION is excited to announce the winners who brought extra sparkle to our season.

After careful deliberation by our panel of judges and overwhelming community support, the following prizes have been awarded: the Judges Choice Award was given to 25 Crescent Street, Springfield; Most Whimsical went to 229 Summer Street, Springfield; the Clark Griswold Award to 661 Giddings Street, North Springfield; and Classic Christmas to 97 Summer Street, Springfield.

This year’s contest showcased incredible displays across the community, reminding us all of the magic of lights glistening in the snow and the joy of the holiday season. “We’re so grateful to everyone who participated, and to our dedicated judges. We can’t wait to see even more participants next year,” said a Project ACTION board member. “Every display added to the beauty of the season, and gave neighbors a wonderful reason to get out and connect.”

Photos of the winning displays are now available on our Facebook page,

www.facebook.com/SpringfieldProjectAction. We encourage everyone to take a festive drive through Springfield and North Springfield to see these award-winning displays for themselves. A full map listing all contest entries is also available on our Facebook page.

A huge thank-you to our sponsors Martin Delaney and Ricci Law Group, and Greater Falls Community Justice Center, for making this event possible. And of course, a heartfelt thanks to every participant who shared their holiday cheer with our community.

Be sure to keep an eye on our Facebook page for details about the second annual holiday display contest later this year. Thank you for making Springfield shine brighter than ever.