Springfield Community Band Holiday Concert

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Band is pleased to announce its second annual holiday concert, which will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., in the Riverside Middle School auditorium, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield.

Last year’s holiday concert was very well received, and this one, too, will not disappoint. The program will consist of both traditional and modern holiday and winter-related selections, with the familiar being refashioned and tweaked in unexpected ways. This is not your parents’ holiday concert.

The featured vocalists for the evening are the Riverside Middle School chorus, and teachers Meredith Pelton of Springfield High School and Kelly DeAngelis of Riverside Middle School.

The band hopes you will join it in an exuberant evening of celebration, good spirit, and fun.