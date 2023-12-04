Smokeshire Designs Holiday Sip n Shop

CHESTER, Vt. – Smokeshire Designs will once again host a Holiday Sip n Shop on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 4-7 p.m., at their store at 3630 Route 103N in Chester, Vt.

Enjoy complimentary beverages while you shop, along with decadent gourmet bites and treats from Smokin’ Bowls and The Boujee Bean.

Featuring the works of local jeweler Miranda Kae, potter Heidi Louise, and fiber artist Jordana Jacobs. Chester’s very own Amy Mosher will showcase her latest paintings, along with a live demo of watercolors with Bob Sydorowich.

The store is decked out for the holidays with gifts galore, and we’ve stocked up on all our favorites so you won’t leave empty handed.