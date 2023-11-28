Seraphic Fire to perform at the Grafton Brick Meeting House

GRAFTON, Vt. – Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire brings their a cappella voices to Vermont for a Seraphic Fire Christmas concert at the Grafton Brick Meeting House on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. The South Florida-based choir will perform festive carols from varied traditions alongside newer takes on classics from contemporary composers. The program includes “Away in a Manger” by William J. Kirkpatrick; “Silent Night,” by Franz Xaver Gruber; and from their new album “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree” by Elizabeth Poston, among a full program including selections from their just-released album and prior Christmas albums “Candlelight Carols” and “Silent Night,” along with the Grammy-nominated “A Seraphic Fire Christmas.”

Seraphic Fire’s associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the ensemble of 13 singers. Bass is also the director of choral studies at UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, and won the 2020 Grammy for Best Choral Performance for his work as choirmaster on the Naxos recording of “The Passion of Yeshua.”

This is the only performance of “A Seraphic Fire Christmas” outside of South Florida, making this a special opportunity for northerners to hear this nationally-recognized choral ensemble. Tickets to the Seraphic Fire Christmas Concert are may be purchased at www.seraphicfire.org/christmas-on-tour, or by phone at 305-285-9060.