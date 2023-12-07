Seraphic Fire performs in Grafton

GRAFTON, Vt. – “A Seraphic Fire Christmas” in Grafton, Vt., returned for a third performance and did not disappoint, drawing a packed crowd to the Grafton Brick Meeting House, including many new faces. The program featured a celebration of Seraphic Fire’s “best of the best” of their four Christmas recordings. A sampling of the pieces included audience favorites like “O come, O come Emmanuel,” and “Carol of the Bells,” also known as “the Ukrainian Bell Carol,” along with the most requested, “Jesus Christ the Apple Tree.” The hour and a half program received several standing ovations, and closed the evening with “Silent Night.”

Seraphic Fire’s associate conductor James K. Bass lead the ensemble of 13 singers – professionals from all over the U.S. Many were excited to come to Grafton to see snow – some for the first time – and Grafton delivered just enough, and not too much. The ensemble stayed at the Fullerton Inn in Chester, where they were honored with a celebratory party after the performance. Grafton is the only “A Seraphic Fire Christmas” performance outside of south Florida thanks to Elizabeth and Joe Pollio, who were both at the event and received grateful cheers and applause.