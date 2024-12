GRAFTON, Vt. – Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire returns to Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 7:30 p.m., to perform a Christmas concert at the Grafton Brick Meeting House, 2 Main Street. A capella voices in an intimate setting mark the Christmas season, as conductor Anthony Trecek-King leads this Billboard-topping Christmas program featuring seasonal tunes like “Away in a Manger” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.” Tickets can be purchased at www.seraphicfire.org/grafton.