SAXTONS RIVER TO HOST YULEFEST

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – A visit with Santa, lights on a tree, a model train, a sing along, cookies, cocoa, crafts, and a Yule log will bring the holidays to life in Saxtons River Sunday, Dec. 4.

The village is pulling out all the stops with a Yulefest to gather the community and celebrate the season after two years of making do while the Grinch lurked.

“When local crafters suggested a holiday market at Main Street Arts, the enthusiasm began to snowball,” said MSA board chair Susan Still. “We coordinated with the tree lighting, and every few days another element materialized. It’s a joy to partner with the library, 24 Main, PK’s Pub, Smokin’ Bowls, and many others. The village is eager to celebrate!”

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a Christmas concert by the a cappella group Shoulder Narrows at 24 Main ,the former Christ’s Church, along with a children’s craft sale.

Then at 4 p.m., local crafters will be holding a holiday marketplace at MSA both inside and out, with the opportunity for shoppers to find unique gifts.

Santa arrives at 5 p.m. at the Saxtons River Historical Society to oversee the lighting of the village’s tree and then will be on hand across the street at MSA to greet the little ones and hear their requests. The Rockingham Free Public Library will also be there with stories, songs, and cookie decorating in a gingerbread jamboree, and an LGB model train layout will be set up for kids to help operate.

As the traditional Yule log is lit in MSA’s side yard, carols will waft down from those gathered around the piano for the singalong.

The organizers are encouraging local cookie bakers to bring a batch to MSA by 4 p.m. that day to share with the community. To top off the event, food from Smokin’ Bowls and adult beverages from PK’s Irish Pub will be available for purchase. All other activities are free and open to the public.

Further information is available at the MSA website www.mainstreetarts.org or on its Facebook page.