Saxtons River Pie Baking Contest

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – In conjunction with the Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration, a pie baking contest will be held. This year it is actually two contests, one for savory pies, one for sweet.

Bakers are invited to submit their delicious creations for judging by the International Union of Pie Judges, Saxtons River, Vt., – a self-appointed cohort of pie conniseurs. All “pies” are welcome, we require only a crust and a filling. Please surprise us with your traditional summer standards, as well as unexpected interpretations of the “pie.” Judges will sample each pie and give scores for overall presentation, flavor, quality of the crust, quality of the filling, and creativity.

Pies are to be delivered to the Saxtons River Inn at 27 Main Street between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. on July 4, or by special arrangement the evening of July 3. Parking on Main Street will be prohibited, so plan to walk your pie a block or so.

Please plan to enjoy the full experience in Saxtons River – the 5k race, parade, music, and street fair. You can learn more about the event at Saxtons River Fourth of July on Facebook, www.facebook.com/srfourth.

The winner of the pie contest will be announced from the bandstand around 10:30 a.m., and awarded a basket of baking goodies, including an apron matching 2023 Saxtons River Fourth of July T-shirts. The pie contest is sponsored by the Saxton’s River Village Market. We appreciate the support and contributions made by the market’s proprietor, Brandy Tucker-Crowson.

Slices and whole pies will be sold after the judging is complete, on the porch at the Saxtons River Inn. Proceeds will benefit the 2024 Saxtons River Fourth of July celebration. Questions about the pie contest can be directed to Anne Manner-McLarty at saxtsonsriver.us@gmail.com.