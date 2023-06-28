Saxtons River Fourth of July Celebration

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The following is a list of events to be held on Main Street in Saxtons River from the morning of July 4 until the early afternoon. Additional information can be found on http://www.facebook.com/srfourth. Photographs of the event will be posted during and after the event.

The Firecracker 5K Race starts at 8 a.m., with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. Awards are donated by Village Square Booksellers, and medals are sponsored by Savings Bank of Walpole.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m., featuring Grand Marshalls Maryann McArdle and Mark Ragonese riding a car provided by Jim Macri, event emcee Aaron Eames, “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by Julie Cermola, Main Street Arts dancers, SambaGanza, Bellows Falls Bike Project, Rockingham Library Bikemobile, Rockingham Energy Commission electric cars, a Cota Oil antique truck, regional fire and rescue vehicles, and maybe a few surprises!

The street fair will begin in the early morning, and last into the afternoon. There will be food and merchandise vendors, including a cotton candy booth run by the SR4 committee, 2023 T-shirts, aprons, totes, and glowsticks for sale at the SR4 booth near School Street, informational booths from various organizations, and games for kids and adults. Games will include mini golf, croquet, an egg toss contest, skee ball, and musical chairs.

There will also be a Hula Hoop contest with Maryann McArdle, drummers in front of the Saxtons River Village Market, volunteer firemen’s water polo, and a pie contest and pie sales on the porch at Saxtons River Inn. This year, there will be both sweet and savory pies. The pie contest is sponsored by the Saxtons River Village Market. The winner will receive a gift basket and 2023 apron.

After the parade, there will be music on the bandstand, including SambaGanza, Ezra Holloway, and Debbie and the Downers. The Main Street Arts String Band will perform on the MSA porch.

The Saxtons River Historical Society will be open after the parade.

Aerial photography throughout the day will be provided by Rockingham Recon Aerial Services.