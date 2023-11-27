“Santa’s Belles” Holiday Drag

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Pride has invited Vermont’s premiere drag queens to perform in a holiday drag show on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls. Hosted by Emoji Nightmare, “Santa’s Belles” will take to the stage for an adult-only evening beginning at 9 p.m. The festivities will include a celebration of local Gay Games Guadalajara participants Roger Barraby (track) of Windsor and Carl Anhalt (water polo) of Bellows Falls.

Performers for “Santas Belles” feature Anita Cocktail, Emoji Nightmare, Rita Cocktail, Katniss Everqueer, Moxxi Hart and Jack Rose, and Prince Muffin, with music by Mama Dukes. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Rockingham Arts and Museum website, www.ramp-vt.org. Click on the “Donate” button, choose “Other,” and indicate “Drag Show” in the note line. Confirmation will be emailed to you upon purchase. Seating is first come first served. A full cash bar will be open, and food can be brought in or delivered. Doors open at 8 p.m. This event is for those 18 and older.

Anita Cocktail is the co-host of monthly drag shows at Merchants Hall in Rutland, Vt., and performs in surrounding towns north of Bellows Falls. For the last five years, her performances have included themed stage revues, public events, and more recently, the inclusion of burlesque performers from Burning Roses Burlesque. Anita also performs as her drag king alter ego, King Cocktail.

As a special holiday perk, Jasper Forest of Ludlow, Vt., will offer their Oxygen Bar experience for patrons. This fast-growing opportunity is safe and provided by business owner Jennifer Esposito, who travels with the Oxygen Bar to corporate, sports, health, festivals, weddings, and other private events and public venues. The air we breathe daily consists of 21% oxygen and 78% nitrogen, coupled with other gasses and pollutants from car and industrial exhaust. Inhaling a dose of up to 95% oxygen (different from medical oxygen) for only 10 minutes can provide relaxation, clarity, concentration, energy, and decreased stress. Athletes have long known the benefits of oxygen therapy, and bars are beginning to offer this option on premise. Credit cards, cash and Venmo are accepted.

Bellows Falls Pride, www.bellowsfallspride.com, is a new program of the nonprofit Rockingham Arts and Museum Project, founded in 1997. For wheelchair accessibility and other questions, contact the Moose Lodge at 802-463-4054, who will have food available for purchase. Visit Jasper Forest at www.jasperforest.com.