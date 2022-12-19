Santa comes to Kurn Hattin

CHESTER, Vt. – Every year the Rotary Club of Chester takes up a collection from its members and buys individual gifts for the children at Kurn Hattin Home for Children in Westminster, Vt. Kurn Hattin is a year-round, charitable, residential and day program home and school serving children ages 5-15, from throughout the Northeast. It was founded in 1894 and now has a 280 acre campus.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Santa and Mrs. Claus, (Philip Malazarte and Pamela Johnson-Spurlock) arrived. They were accompanied by several members of the Chester Rotary Club. They distributed the gifts amid much excitement. These gifts are often the only Christmas presents that the children receive. They were accompanied by Mary Beth Culver of the Kurn Hattin staff. Chester Rotary has been gifting the children at Kurn Hattin every Christmas for over two decades.

Afterwards, the children and staff enjoyed pizza in each of their cottages. The pizzas were provided by members of Chester Rotary.