Santa and the Grinch help ring-in Christmas season

REGION – On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Village of Weston was beginning to look a lot like Christmas during the annual Christmas in Weston celebration. Groups of friends and families walked through the village, popping in and out of shops, grabbing some hot cider, or warming their hands over the wood fires.

The dreary skies couldn’t dampen the holiday spirit of all who came out to enjoy the magic of the season. Santa and Mrs. Claus were in front of the Weston Village Christmas Shop visiting with kids and greeting guests with heartfelt Merry Christmas wishes. At 4:45 p.m., Santa would head to the Village Green to light the Christmas tree.

Two horse-drawn wagons carried delighted passengers around the green, the horses’ hooves clopping merrily along. One of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) members directing traffic was spotted dancing along to the musical rhythm.

There were plenty of festivities for kids; cookie decorating at the museum, holiday crafts at the library and Mildred’s Building, and roasting marshmallows outside the Weston Village Store. There were readings of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and “The Polar Express.”

A reading of “A Christmas Carol” by members of the Weston Theater Company was held at the Old Parish Church. The company also performed “A Winter Weston Cabaret” on Friday and Saturday nights at the Theater at Walker Farm.

Crowds of people browsed through the Weston Village Store and the Vermont Country Store, picking up souvenirs or gifts. A year-round Christmas-themed destination shopping experience, the Village Christmas Shop was festive and welcoming, as always.

The evening was topped off by a lively fireworks display sponsored by The Vermont Country Store.

The annual event benefits The Little School and the WVFD.

Over in Chester, stores were lit up, the trees on the village green were wrapped in twinkling white lights, and the Fullerton Inn celebrated its Festival of Trees, with a 5 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony. Christmas trees lined the inn’s front porch, decorated and donated by a variety of local groups such as Healthcare Rehabilitation Services (HCRS) in Springfield, Barret and Valley Associates in Chester, and Ferngully Farm, also in Chester.

Stationed in front of the recently opened Common Street Market, the Grinch waved and greeted shoppers in his Grinchy way. A rotating collective of diverse, local producers selling items like fresh baked goods, vintage collectables, art, jewelry, cheese, and hand-crafted woodworking pieces, the market is open every weekend.

Holiday cheer was on full display in the close-knit retail community of Chester, and events continue through the month of December. With sparkling decorations and lights, customer appreciation offerings, and more, the Chester Green will host Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa will light the official town Christmas tree in a ceremony scheduled for 4:30 p.m., gather his letters and wish lists that have been collecting at the Fullerton Inn since Nov. 24, then spend time visiting and taking photos with children in the inn’s lobby. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

Also scheduled for Dec. 9 is a performance by the Springfield Community Chorus, at 7 p.m., at the Chester Baptist Church.