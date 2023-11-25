Rockingham Library Holiday Party

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Friends of the Rockingham Library will host a Community Holiday Party from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The public is invited to this free event. There will be plenty of holiday refreshments and live music. Winning tickets for the Friends’ Holiday Raffle will be drawn. All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Friends of the Rockingham Library. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, visit the Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, or go to www.rockinghamlibrary.org.