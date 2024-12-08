River Artisans Cooperative Holiday Raffle

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative, 28 The Square in Bellows Falls, has just launched their annual holiday raffle. The store, which offers a wide range of locally made art and handcrafted items, is the perfect place to shop for unique Vermont-made gifts. The raffle offers multiple wonderful items, so there are lots of chances to win. Tickets will be sold now through Dec. 21, when the drawings will give lots of lucky people items which they can enjoy or use as holiday presents. The grand prize is a $100 gift certificate for using in the shop. You can catch a glimpse of what’s on offer in the co-op window.

The cooperative is a member-run organization which allows local artists and craftspeople to sell their creations locally. Every member has contributed to the raffle. As a nonprofit, the raffle supports the shop’s presence in the community.

What could be better than the gift of something unique made by a local artist or craftsperson? There are many new holiday things to choose from, so stop in and enjoy the wide choice of special items. The adorable Santa is just one of the felted folks which would charm any recipient. Come and browse between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. We are serving cider and cookies on Ladies Night (Dec. 13) and Men’s Night (Dec. 20).

River Artisans Cooperative can be reached at 802-591-2085.