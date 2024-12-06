Project ACTION Holiday Display Contest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It’s time to spread the holiday cheer and make our neighborhoods sparkle. This festive competition is free to enter, and open exclusively to residents of Springfield and North Springfield, Vt. Decorators of all skill levels are encouraged to showcase their creativity, light up their homes, and fill the community with holiday spirit.

To enter, fill out the short entry form online at forms.gle/3n7oY9yPfZuVjFgG8, or mail or drop off the entry form at Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, 56 Main Street #2, Springfield, Vt.

Entry forms must be submitted by Dec. 22. Decorations must be visible from the road, and fully lit from dusk to 9 p.m. each evening, from Dec. 26-31.

Participants will be judged in four categories: Most Whimsical, Clark Griswold, Classic Christmas, and Judges’ Choice

Winners will receive cash prizes, and be announced after the New Year.

By entering the contest, participants agree to have their address included on the official holiday display contest map, and their displays photographed for promotional purposes.

Let’s come together to make this holiday season unforgettable. Don’t miss the chance to light up Springfield and North Springfield with your holiday creativity.

For more information or questions, please email us at spfldprojectaction@gmail.com.