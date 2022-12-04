CHESTER, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. there will be a PopUP Holiday Market held at the American Legion, Post 67 on Route 103 in Chester brought to you by PopUP Sundays at Sharon’s on the Common. Open to the public, with free admission, and plenty of parking.

Over 20 local entrepreneurs will be selling their creations of crafts, photography, jewelry, wood working, candles, soaps, fiber art, cookie decorating, pasta, hand knit sweaters, ornaments, and more.

There will also be a light lunch offered by the Stone Hearth Inn & Eatery.

Come and join the fun as we celebrate the season!