Plymouth Notch to Celebrate the Season with a Holiday Open House, Dec. 3

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. — In 1923, with the press of a button, President Coolidge illuminated the electric lights on the nation’s Christmas tree during the first National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C. In honor of that momentous occasion, the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Media and the public are welcome to attend the Holiday Open House at the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, located at 3780 Route 100A Plymouth, VT.

The main attraction of the day, a tree lighting ceremony, will take place on the porch of the Cilley General Store at 1:00 p.m. Immediately following, guests are invited to join pianist Stephen Morse at the Union Christian Church for caroling. Tracy Messer, as President Coolidge, will treat guests to recitations of portions of the president’s Christmas addresses interspersed with the music.

Additionally, this family friendly event hosts festive activities and gifts, both free and for purchase from local artisans, including the opportunity to create and take-home stenciled holiday stationery, with local artist Polly Forcier. Live wreaths will be for sale with proceeds supporting the Coolidge Site Garden Fund. Award-winning cheeses will be available at the Plymouth Cheese Factory and the museum gift shop will have its end-of-season clearance sale.

While in Plymouth Notch, take time to stroll through the historic village and see the homestead where Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as President of the United States. Experience the Coolidge Birthplace, decorated as it would have been in 1872, the year the future president was born. Tour guides will be present to describe the significant artifacts found within the homes.

Admission to this family friendly event is free. Donations are always appreciated.