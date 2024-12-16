Parks Place kicks off holiday season with community support

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – This holiday season, Parks Place is excited to announce the successful distribution of over 30 turkeys to families within our community, thanks to the incredible generosity of an anonymous donor. The distribution, which took place on Nov. 25 and 26, was made possible through the hard work of dedicated volunteers, including Mike Lisai, who helped deliver the turkeys alongside gift cards to those in need.

With the turkey distribution completed, Parks Place is now focused on spreading joy through the holiday gift program in collaboration with Chroma. This year, we aim to provide gifts for over 200 families in the Greater Falls area. We want to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the community members who have volunteered as “elves” to provide gifts for local children, and to those who have made monetary donations.

Special appreciation goes to the M&T Charitable Foundation and Mascoma Bank for their generous contributions to this initiative.

Kathleen Schirling, senior regional program officer at M&T Charitable Foundation, expressed her support, saying, “M&T Charitable Foundation is pleased to support Parks Place once again. We are proud to back an organization that enhances access to healthcare, human services, and education for families, especially through the holiday gift program that serves approximately 190 children each year.”

In partnership with the Bellows Falls Opera House, Cota & Cota, and The Greater Falls Family Partnership, Parks Place is thrilled to announce a series of engaging family activities from Dec. 30 – Jan. 3. These activities will include lunches for families, and various activities for children aged 12 and under in the lower theater at the Bellows Falls Opera House, from 12-1 p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. Following these activities, a family movie will be shown at 1 p.m., for a discounted rate. We would like to acknowledge the movie sponsors: James Plumbing & Heating Oil Co., Bellows Falls Rotary, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, and Edward Jones. For more information, please contact Jenn at 802-463-9927.

This past Tuesday, we celebrated Giving Tuesday, a global day to celebrate generosity. We invite community members to support our mission at Parks Place, to empower the Greater Falls Community by donating essential resources that help effect positive change in the lives of individuals and families. Last year, with the support of neighbors like you, we were able to distribute over 4,000 diapers and wipes to families in need; support individuals across 10 different towns; create and develop four impactful community events; collaborate with Springfield Supported Housing to provide walk-in services; and offer support in areas such as substance misuse, mental health, and educational guidance.

As we enter this holiday season, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the ongoing support from our community. Your contributions are crucial to helping us continue our mission to transform lives. Thank you for being an essential part of our journey.