REGION – The Okemo Valley Women’s Club (OVWC) will once again be sponsoring their annual Tree of Remembrance fundraiser this holiday season.

This event provides the opportunity to remember loved ones through a donation to the OVWC. All donations go directly to charitable initiatives, including scholarships for high school seniors in our community.

Following tradition, there will be two Trees of Remembrance this year: one in Ludlow, in Veterans Memorial Park, and one in Cavendish on the Green. The tree lightings, along with some holiday singing, will be on Friday, Dec. 6, at 5:15 p.m. in Ludlow, and 6 p.m. in Cavendish.

To participate in this fundraising effort, mail your tax-deductible donation made out to “Okemo Valley Women’s Club” to OVWC-Tree of Remembrance, P.O. Box 100, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Once received, the name(s) of your loved ones will be published in The Vermont Journal.

While the Tree of Remembrance only remains lit until the end of February, your gift will have a lasting impact on a student and those in need.