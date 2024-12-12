OVRCC launches Okemo Valley Holiday Express

CHESTER, Vt. – In collaboration with Vermont Rail System, the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is excited to announce the launch of the Okemo Valley Holiday Express, a magical holiday excursion train and a highlight of the festive season.

On Dec. 21 and 22, the Okemo Valley Holiday Express will take passengers on a scenic journey through the heart of south-central Vermont, surrounded by breathtaking winter landscapes and the magic of the holidays. This special excursion train will offer five rides per day, filled with fun entertainment and festive cheer for all ages.

“We are excited to introduce the Okemo Valley Holiday Express to our communities and visitors,” said OVRCC executive director Carol Lighthall. “This unique experience will bring holiday magic to life, and offer another way to celebrate the season.”

The Okemo Valley Holiday Express will depart and return to Chester Depot. The train ride features beautifully decorated train cars, festive music, and holiday-themed activities. Passengers can look forward to a special appearance from Santa Claus, hot cocoa and cookies, a holiday keepsake ornament, as well as lots of singing and caroling on board.

To learn more about the Okemo Valley Holiday Express and to book tickets, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/okemo-valley-holiday-express.