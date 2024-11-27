SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark your calendars for the holiday open house at Gallery at the VAULT on Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is a great place to shop for one-of-a-kind gifts made by Vermont and regional artists. A place where creativity shines.

There will be a special “trunk show” of Dianne Yelton’s exquisitely woven scarves and handmade bird ornaments. Eden Specialty Ciders will offer a wine/hard cider/ice cider tasting from 12-3 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Seasonal music will add to the festivities.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram page, or stop into the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.