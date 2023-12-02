Nordic Harmoni Holiday Concert

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Nordic Harmoni invites all to join them in bringing in the holiday season with some of the traditional Swedish and American songs on Dec. 8, at 7 p.m., in the Second Congregational Church, Route 11, Londonderry, Vt. The evening will include traditional holiday songs, Lucia pageant, and refreshments. Nordic Harmoni is proud to be part of the American Union of Swedish Singers, and is under the wonderful direction of Lorri Bond.

Each year, on Dec. 13, the people of Sweden and Swedish communities all over the world begin the festival of Sankta Lucia before dawn. Sankta Lucia celebrations light up mid-winter darkness. This year’s Lucia will be Kamron Yuengling.

For more information, visit www.auss.org/nordic, find Nordic Harmoni on Facebook, or contact Carl-Erik Westberg at 802-824-6578 or vartland@comcast.net.