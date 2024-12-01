Mary W. Davis to match donations to BRGNS

LUDLOW, Vt. – Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates is offering to match donations made to Black River Good Neighbor Services during this holiday season up to $2,500, for a total of $5,000.

Black River Good Neighbor Services’ mission is to provide confidential, temporary food, clothing, and financial and disaster assistance to those in need, helping them return to self-sufficiency. During the flood of July 2023, they provided great assistance to those affected in our area. For the holiday season, they provide cheer with food and gifts to families who have experienced economic reverses. Over the past four years, they have served over 526 families, or 1,242 individuals, with gifts.

Black River Good Neighbor Services works diligently to empower those who are underserved. Families and individuals living in Ludlow, Proctorsville, Cavendish, Mount Holly, Belmont, and Plymouth benefit from the food shelf, thrift store, and furniture store.

If you are interested in donating, please visit our office in the Shaw’s Plaza or mail a check payable to Black River Good Neighbors to Mary W. Davis at P.O. Box 419, Ludlow, VT, 05149. We will give you a collectible 2024 holiday ornament as a token of our appreciation. Let’s work together to make this a very happy holiday for everyone.

The Mary Davis office is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. When we work together, we are able to accomplish great things for our community.