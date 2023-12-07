LTE Christmas in Weston thank you

Dear Editor,

We hope you were able to join us this past Saturday, as Santa arrived on the big blue fire engine with lights and sirens, spreading holiday joy at the annual Christmas in Weston celebration. With just a few sprinkles, families enjoyed a full day of horse-drawn wagon rides, food and drink, children’s arts and crafts and storytelling, wreath sales, cookie decorating and sales, along with lots of caroling both in the Church on the Hill and on the Green. Commemorative mug and tea towel sales were made possible by the Vermont Country Store. Burr and Burton Academy Carolers led songs on the Town Green, followed by Santa lighting the gazebo Christmas tree, and a fantastic fireworks show above the beloved Weston Playhouse, currently still closed due to flood damage. The Weston Theatre Company read “A Christmas Carol” during the day, and shared their talents both Friday and Saturday nights at their Winter Cabaret.

As you know, both The Little School and the Weston Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) suffered significant losses during this past July flooding, along with many buildings in the neighboring towns. Funds raised this year were allocated to those two groups. With a flurry of donated gifts from our community businesses, a successful flood relief raffle was held. The WVFD and The Little School would like to thank the following businesses for making the raffle possible: Benny’s Power, Black Powder Farm, Blue Sky Trading Company, David Bonanno Masseur, Brown’s Enterprises, Patricia Connelly, Grandma Miller’s, Le Spa at The Weston, Johnny Seesaws, Londonderry Hardware, Mountain Community Arts, Smith Family Maple, The Hub, The Vermont Country Store, Vermont Butcher, and West Town Gallery. Thank you also to our bakers and many event volunteers. The continued generosity of our neighbors, citizens, and entire community is what makes Vermont such a wonderful place to live and brings visitors back year after year.

Sincerely,

WVFD and The Little School

Weston, Vt.