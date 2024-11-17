Hosting for the Holidays at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – If you’re looking for ideas on how to host a great event this holiday season, a local shop in Chester is here to help. DaVallia will be holding their Hosting for the Holidays event from Nov. 21 – Dec. 8.

If you have driven on Route 103 through the Chester Stone Village over the course of the last 10 years, you’ve seen the evolution of a property owned by artists Michael and Jessie Alon. It is home to their family and their art and interiors business, DaVallia. DaVallia is an inspirational space designed to help others live better and enjoy their home.

“Hosting for the Holidays” is a special event in which designer Jessie Alon curates room sets which are designed to inspire ideas for how to make your home extra special this holiday season. Alon has selected a diverse range of home decor pieces and handmade cookware for the event. Her favorite is their soapstone and copper pan, which they use to cook a maple pecan baked brie. Alon’s jewelry studio is reinvented as a florist shop this time of year so she can create one-of-a-kind floral arrangements. “Looking online is a great start, but immersing yourself in our space is magical,” says Alon. “A lot of time and energy and love is invested, and we’re here to help you create a special moment for you and your family and friends.” At face value, DaVallia is a fine art gallery, but it was designed to be much more than that, and must be experienced to truly understand.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination to be enjoyed. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery provides an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art, furniture, cookware, and home goods. To learn more, visit them online at www.artfulvt.com.