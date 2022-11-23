Holiday Open House at VAULT is back

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us on Dec. 3 at Gallery at the VAULT for a festive Open House from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Want to see how to make Moravian Star Ornaments? Robin Bickel will demonstrate and teach this craft from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Stephanie Taft from Pink Lady Pastry will provide sweet artistic treats for sampling that you can pre-order for your holiday festivities. You can even take chances in a raffle to win a custom cake for a future special occasion. The gallery will be filled with beautiful music from Kathi Byam on flute and Karen Engdahl on keyboard who are delighted to be able to share holiday favorites. Music and pastry will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

Enjoy the Open Wall show, “Festival of Color” and of course shop beautifully handmade crafts and artwork for everyone on your holiday list. Gifts for children, stocking stuffers, tree ornaments, woodenware, pottery, scarves, jewelry, glass, cards, as well as prints, fine art, and photographs.

Gallery at the VAULT, a Vermont State Craft Center, is located on 68 Main St. in Springfield. See www.galleryvault.org for more information and to shop online.