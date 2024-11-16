Grafton Library Gingerbread House Extravaganza

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Gingerbread House Extravaganza returns to the Grafton Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., as part of the villagewide Christmas in Grafton event.

The library is seeking gingerbread makers, expert and beginner alike, for participation in the Gingerbread House Extravaganza. Whether you want to show off your culinary skills, or are looking for a fun family project, the library will be delighted to display your creation. Your finished house may be dropped off the week of Dec. 2, in preparation for the big day.

For more information about submitting a gingerbread house for the Extravaganza, check out our website at www.graftonpubliclibrary.org, email us at librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org, or stop by the library, located at 204 Main Street in the Village of Grafton. Submission forms are available online, and kindly requested by Nov. 27, so we know how many houses to expect.

Gingerbread houses will be on display to the public on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and admission to the library is free. A silent auction of the amazing culinary creations will be held during the duration of the event, culminating on Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. Share your light by submitting a house, visit us to revel in the holiday delight, or bid on a house to take home and enjoy. We hope to see you at the library this holiday season.