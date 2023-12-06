Grafton and Springfield plan holiday festivities

GRAFTON, Vt. – Main Street in Grafton, Vt., strongly resembles a Norman Rockwell painting when blanketed in snow, especially when decorated for the holidays. Annual events sprinkled through the winter months give visitors the opportunity to create quintessential Vermont moments while enjoying the Christmas cheer.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, Grammy-nominated a cappella voice ensemble Seraphic Fire performed in front of a packed crowd at the Grafton Brick Meeting House. Hailing from south Florida, the choir recently released their fourth Christmas album. The group played a selection of songs from all four Christmas albums, received several standing ovations, and closed the show with Silent Night.

Saturday, Dec. 9, is the official date for Christmas in Grafton, a full day of events from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., that includes a variety of activities, demonstrations, sleigh rides, live music, and much more.

From 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grafton Fire and Rescue will be selling freshly cut, Vermont Christmas trees in front of the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn. The Grafton Historical Society and Museum are selling wreaths, and at the Grafton Chapel, a holiday arts and crafts fair and food sale will feature homemade crafts, bread, and soup for purchase, to benefit the Grafton Community Church and food bank.

The popular Gingerbread House Extravaganza is at the public library again this year, with gingerbread houses on display from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Created by residents and local organizations, the houses are available for purchase via silent auction, with proceeds going to support library programming.

The Windham County Humane Society, along with local volunteer group Phinney’s Phriends, will be selling their charming Dogs of Grafton Calendar, which sold out last year. Phinney’s Phriends sells other crafty items, like catnip mice, dog toys, bow ties for dogs and cats, and hand-quilted items for pet lovers.

Dogs and their humans are invited to participate in the dog parade beginning at the elementary school just after 11 a.m., and are encouraged to dress up in festive holiday attire.

At 11:30 a.m., Santa will ride through town before visiting with children at the library, where Santa’s elves will read stories.

A free concert from Vermont musician and composer Spencer Lewis at the Brick Meeting House is planned for 1-4 p.m. Lewis will perform songs from his album “Calling in the Winter,” which includes traditional Christmas songs and original compositions.

A link to the complete schedule for the day can be found at www.visitgraftonvt.com/events/christmas-in-grafton-2023.

The holiday festivities in the Town of Springfield officially kicked off on Friday, Dec. 1, when the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move (SOM) teamed up to present their annual Downtown Holiday Program.

Sticker maps from SOM, giveaways, goodie bags for kids, performances from Avant Vermont Dance and the Springfield Community Band, and a tree lighting ceremony featuring Santa were highlights of the day.

The Springfield Garden Club held a Christmas Holidays Pop-Up Market on Dec. 1-2 in the Springfield Plaza, at the former location of Young’s Propane, selling handmade boxwood trees, wreaths, centerpieces, and other fresh holiday decorations.

This season, downtown businesses decorated their windows and vied for best window display in a friendly competition organized by SOM. The top three finalists were Black River Coffee Bar, The Richards Group, and Shear Beauty Salon, who each received a cash prize. SOM and the chamber encourage visitors to stroll through downtown to take in all the festive and creative efforts.

On Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m., The Dance Factory will present their 32nd annual production of “The Nutcracker,” at Springfield High School. Over the years, the event has raised almost $25,000 for local arts initiatives.

The Springfield Farmers Holiday Market is coming to the United Methodist Church in Springfield on Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and the Springfield Community Band will perform a free concert that evening from 6-8 p.m. at Riverside Middle School. The concert will feature holiday classics, and some “new arrangements with a modern twist.”

Children are encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa at Santa’s Springfield House, located at 6 Main Street, in the parking lot of the Springfield Food Co-op and M&T Bank. Letters will be accepted through Saturday, Dec. 16, when Santa will be on site from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., greeting visitors at the little red house.