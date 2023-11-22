Forest Service offers online Christmas tree permits

REGION – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree in the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online at www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmfl (an additional service fee applies), or in person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. Full rules and regulations concerning tree cutting can also be found at this website.

In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will again provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit.