Forest Service, Christmas Tree permits

RUTLAND, Vt. – U.S. Forest Service officials in Vermont are welcoming the public to select and cut a Christmas tree on the Green Mountain National Forest (GMNF) with the purchase of a $5.00 permit. Permits are now available for purchase either online (an additional $2.50 service fee applies) or in-person at our GMNF offices in Manchester or Rochester, Vt. In support of the Every Kid Outdoors initiative, this year the Forest Service will provide fourth grade students with a free Christmas tree voucher by registering at www.everykidoutdoors.gov. Fourth graders who register must present a printed voucher to redeem a Christmas tree permit. Christmas trees for personal use may be cut on the GMNF, subject to the following conditions:

Fees and Availability

Permits can be purchased either online or in-person at a GMNF office.

Purchasing permits in-person can be done by calling one of our offices located in Manchester or Rochester. Please confirm that our office locations are open by making an appointment prior to travel.

Permit cost is $5.00 and is non-refundable. Online permits require an additional $2.50 service fee.

Two permits are allowed per household per year.

Trees obtained under the Christmas tree permit may not be resold.

Rules for Harvesting

Trees may only be cut within designated areas as indicated in.

Trees over 20 feet tall are not covered by the permit.

The tree must be cut at a point no higher than 6 inches off the ground.

Permit holders must remove all trash and litter resulting from their activities. This includes removing all woody debris from road surfaces, ditches, and culvert openings where cutting took place.

Permit Conditions

Permit is not valid in: Congressionally-designated wilderness areas; active timber sale areas; and developed recreation sites including campgrounds, picnic areas, and day use sites; and the following management areas as designated by the 2006 Forest Plan: Ecological Special Areas, Existing and Candidate Research Natural Areas, Alpine / subalpine Special Areas, and the Robert Frost Recreation Special Area.

Permit must be attached to the tree before transporting it from the site where it was cut.

U.S. Forest Service Offices in Vermont

Manchester Ranger Station – 2538 Depot Street, Manchester Center, Vt. – 802-362-2307.

Rochester Ranger Station – 99 Ranger Road, Rochester, Vt. – 802-767-4261.