BELMONT, Vt. – The date is fast approaching for the Mount Holly Community Historical Museum’s holiday fundraising event, the Festival of Lights celebration on Saturday evening, Dec. 7, at the Odd Fellows Hall in Belmont.

We welcome the Mount Holly community and neighboring communities to an evening of enjoyment, refreshment, and a live auction. At 5 p.m., the door opens for the auction preview; at 5:30 p.m., our local auctioneer Paul Nevin will commence the evening. We can report that many choice new and vintage items have been gathered, plus our traditional, treasured wreaths and sought-after wine and cheese raffles will be offered.

You might just find the best holiday present for a loved one or a dear friend. A small admission charge will include three tickets for a special door prize. Come start the holiday season enjoying a festive night with neighbors old and new, local and beyond, all while supporting our museum, a significant community asset.