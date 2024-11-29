FCC Westminster Christmas Bazaar

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster Women’s Fellowship will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 3470 Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. There will be locally made gifts, holiday crafts, homemade treats, and useful attic treasures.

The Christmas Cafe will be open for lunch, and the treat table will sell a variety of baked goods. Pick up something for your holiday celebrations, many items can be frozen.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Santa will be on hand for pictures. Also, for the kids there will be a kids’ craft table. Bring your kids and grandkids, and we will keep them busy while you shop or get your lunch ordered.

Buy a raffle ticket for the chance raffle, with many beautiful items to choose from.