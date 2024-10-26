Evergreen wreath-making workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Create a beautiful evergreen wreath using fresh greens with Joanna Bombadil at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In this class, you will learn the techniques for securely attaching evergreens to a wire frame, and discover creative ways to personalize your wreath with embellishments. All materials will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring in any unique decorations and/or greens you’d like to include. This is perfect for beginners and seasoned crafters alike. You will leave with a stunning, handcrafted wreath to enjoy throughout the season.

Joanna creates the most beautiful wreaths, and is fun to create with. The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the Vault is handicap accessible.