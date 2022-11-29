Engel & Völkers Second- Annual “Elves on Main Street” Scavenger Hunt

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 25, Engel & Völkers Okemo and 20 local organizations announced the commencement of “Elves on Main Street:” a seasonal scavenger hunt in Ludlow Village, offering raffle prizes donated by participating organizations.

Each “Elves on Main Street” partner organization hides one elf, wish box, and raffle tickets. Contestants who spy an elf are entered to win a prize from each elf’s participating location, by completing and submit a raffle ticket to its wish box. Contestants qualify to win a prize for every elf they find, and some may win different prizes from different locations.

For each elf, there is only one prize available. – including gift cards and baskets from local staples, like Brewfest, Blue Sky Trading Co., Café at DeLight, and the town hall. But contestants who find and submit tickets for all of the elves are automatically entered to win the grand prize: a $250 gift certificate to Homestyle Hotel. Elves are identifiable by name, which hints at their location within Ludlow Village. A list of elves and participating locations in now available at the Engel & Völkers Okemo blog.

Engel & Völkers Okemo launched “Elves on Main Street” in 2021 to help ease the isolation of pandemic-era restrictions. That year, the Ludlow-based real estate brokerage teamed up with 11 retail partners for a month-long holiday activity designed to invite people back into the heart of the community: the village.

In the scavenger hunt’s second year, the number of partners ballooned to 20, widening the playing field to businesses beyond Main Street. Engel & Völkers broadened the concept, to match. Starting Thanksgiving week, villagers and visitors are invited to enjoy a festive photo fixture installed by local artist Morgan Skiathitis, displayed in front of the brokerage through the new year.

“Last year, we conceived ‘Elves on Main Street’ as a fun way to bring together our community, support each other, and add a little levity to our lives,” said Engel & Völkers owner and broker Gail Beardmore. “To our delight, it was a hit! We now have 20-or so participants hiding elves around our little village, and I hope, bringing us all together in the process.”

The 2022 “Elves on Main Street” contest runs in the Village of Ludlow, Vt. from Friday, Nov. 25 – Tuesday, Dec. 27. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and are solely responsible for retrieving their prize(s) from its connected location.

For more information, visit www.okemo.evrealestate.com, or contact Cara Philbin – cara.philbin@evrealestate.com