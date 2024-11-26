Customer Appreciation Weekend in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – The fourth annual Customer Appreciation Weekend will be in full swing in Chester the first weekend in December, Dec. 7 and 8. We are giving thanks for another year of your support. Our vibrant businesses continue to thrive and carry abundant, unusual inventories year round. You will not be disappointed.

Bring the family to explore all of the venues and discounts available on our historic Green. Watch the annual tree lighting on the Green on Saturday afternoon, after 4 p.m. Children can visit Santa in the information booth that will be decked out for the season, until 6 p.m. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the gazebo to the littles during Santa’s visit.

Kit Kats Embroidery & More, located at 78 Common Street on the Green, has an amazing array of wonderful gifts, including children’s books, puzzles, ornaments, stickers, and of course her specialty, embroidered clothing pieces. She will be offering a discount storewide all weekend.

Fischer Arts, located on the corner of Common Street and School Street, has a beautiful, welcoming shop, with twinkling white lights in the windows. Stepping inside the shop reveals art inspired by nature. It is a colorful, enticing showroom, offering many one-of-a-kind selections.

Sage Jewelry and Gifts, located down Artisans Alley, is offering discounts on selected gift items. They are known regionally for their creative jewelry pieces that are made on site. Don’t miss seeing their expanded inventory of regionally made items, featuring cards, candles, glassware, and much more.

Home to Sharon’s on the Common, Chester Candy, and the Maple Room is the red building at the bottom of Artisans Alley. Sharon’s offers specialty clothing items from around the world, and also many one-of-a-kind creations made in the boutique.

Chester Candy and The Maple Room specialize in made-in-Vermont food items, including truffles, cheese, jams, pickles, and syrup. Discounts storewide will be offered all weekend.

Your continued, year-round support is the backbone of the small business community in Chester.

Thank you for shopping local during this wonderful time of the year. Enjoy the holidays.