Christmas Eve at Old Parish Church

WESTON, Vt. – Weston’s Old Parish Church will hold a Community Christmas Eve Service with caroling, readings, and fellowship at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 24.

Feel free to come early to secure a seat; all are welcome.

Masking is optional, but encouraged for those with health concerns.

The church will not be holding a service on Sunday, Dec 25.

We encourage our neighbors to celebrate Christmas Day at home in the spirit of the season with family and loved ones.

Weston’s Old Parish Church is located on the west side of Route 100, on the south side of the village.