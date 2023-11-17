Christmas Church Services

REGION – This is a list of local church services for the Christmas holiday. It will be updated periodically as we receive notice of scheduled church services.

Brownsville Community Church, 66 Brownsville Hartland Rd.

On Sunday morning, Dec. 24, at the Brownsville Community Church, there will be a Festival of Nine Lessons at 9:30 a.m. At 7 p.m., there will be the beautiful Christmas Eve Candle Light Service. The church will be adorned with an abundance of poinsettias shared by members of the congregation for all to enjoy at this special service.