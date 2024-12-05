CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester-Andover Senior Christmas Dinner will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 12 p.m., at Green Mountain Union High School. This free meal and fun Christmas gathering is for all seniors in Chester and Andover. The menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, squash, stuffing, gravy, rolls, and cranberry sauce, and dessert is homemade pie from the Andover Church. There also will be takeout meals available.

If you would like a takeout meal to pick up after 12:30 p.m. or to be delivered, call the town hall at 802-875-2173, or Pat Budnick at 802-376-6643.

This dinner has been held annually for 51 years. It was started by a small group of community members concerned about the seniors having a proper Christmas meal and camaraderie. It has been held at the Congregational Church, The Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at the Green Mountain Union High School.

It has been held as a thank-you to all our town’s seniors for all they had done during their years in Chester and Andover.

Many area agencies and individuals have always come forward with support by paying for the meals, helping with cooking, and serving and delivering meals, as well as providing entertainment and small gifts. This meal and gathering has always been free for the seniors because of this support. We would like to keep this meal and event free, but we need folks to pitch in.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop it off at the Motel in the Meadow, or mail it to 936 Vermont Route 11W, Chester, VT 05143. Make checks out to Pat Budnick, and in the memo line write “Chester-Andover Senior Dinner.”