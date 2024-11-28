Celebrate the holidays in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – Here is a look at upcoming holiday events in Chester, Vt.

Dec. 7 and 8 is Customer Appreciation Weekend, with special events at the Chester Village Green businesses.

The Overture to Christmas on the Village Green with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m.

DaVallia Gallery, 39 North Street, will hold their holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4-6 p.m., featuring a bonfire, refreshments, and special offers.

The INNdulgence Tour will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 12-5 p.m. This is a tour of nine inn, including the Stone Hearth Inn and The Inn Between.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Erskine’s Grain and Garden, 54 Grain Store Road, will host Meatball Day, featuring wagon rides. Santa will be present for gingerbread house making at the Stone Hearth Inn, 698 Vermont Route 11. Sip and Shop will be held at Smokeshire design, 3630 Route 103N, from 4-7 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, from 4-7 p.m., the Starry Starry Night event will be held. This is a night lit by luminaries throughout Chester, with 20 participating businesses. Refreshments will be served and event held from 4-7 p.m.

The Okemo Valley Holiday Express will run from the Chester Depot on Saturday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 22, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days.