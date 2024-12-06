Cavendish Historical Society Holiday Fiesta

CAVENDISH, Vt. – On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) will be hosting a holiday fiesta at the Cavendish Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, thanks to a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.

Historical societies often have old books they aren’t sure what to do with. CHS is no exception. However, it turns out they make beautiful ornaments. Using pages from old hymnals, you can make a variety of ornaments, from angels, to birds, paper chains, stars, and more. Other projects and treats will be on hand to explore, enjoy, and taste, including a piñata for children.

This event is free and open to the public. All materials provided with projects suitable for different ages. In the event of severe weather, please check www.facebook.com/cavendishvt for updates. For more information, email margocaulfield@icloud.com or 802-226-7807.