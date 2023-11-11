Brighten downtown Springfield for the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Each year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce orchestrates the illumination of downtown Springfield, going beyond the lampposts on Main Street. The lampposts, Santa’s house, and the community holiday tree are all infused with a festive glow that fosters a sense of warmth and unity throughout the winter months. This cherished tradition not only transforms the townscape into a welcoming spectacle, but also provides a delightful experience for both residents and visitors.

As we diligently prepare for this year’s holiday program, we face the challenge of replacing worn-out strands of lights used in previous years. The expense of acquiring new lights is substantial, but with collaborative effort, we can make it a reality. We invite businesses, organizations, and individuals to consider sponsoring Brighten Downtown, contributing to the continuation of this special tradition in Springfield.

With a modest contribution, you can actively support the festive illumination of our downtown area, playing a crucial role in bringing the holiday spirit to Springfield. Your generosity will be publicly acknowledged through social media channels and a press release, allowing you to be a part of something truly special, and make a meaningful impact on our community.

We appreciate any and all support. Anyone with questions about Brighten Downtown for the Holidays, please contact Alice at the chamber at 802-885-2779 or alice@springfieldvt.com. Checks can be made payable to “Springfield Regional Chamber” and sent to Springfield Regional Chamber, 56 Main Street, Ste 2, Springfield, VT 05156.